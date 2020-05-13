BPSO: Two teens busted for vehicle burglaries in North Benton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teenagers are in juvenile custody, charged in connection with multiple car burglaries in the North Benton area.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 16- and 17-year-old males were arrested just before midnight for breaking into several cars off of the Highway 162 area, particularly on Clement Road and side streets off of Crouch Road.

BPSO says both are charged with multiple counts of simple burglary (theft from a motor vehicle) and one count of simple criminal property damage.

After investigation, the sheriff’s office says detectives were able to view surveillance video from one of the scenes that shows the teenagers opening unlocked vehicles, damaging one vehicle and stealing items, including firearms, knives, cash and other items before fleeing the scene.

The juveniles were taken and booked into the Ware Detention Youth Center in Coushatta.

Bossier detectives say have recovered the stolen firearms and are in the process of returning them to their rightful owners.

Detectives also want to remind homeowners to be sure and lock their vehicles.

