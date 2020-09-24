BPSO urges people to come forward about murder of Bossier City teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is urging anyone who has information about last month’s murder of a Bossier City teenager to speak up.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23 19-year-old Roderick “Poo-Man” Coleman was shot while at a large gathering at a home in the 400 block of Birch St. in Plain Dealing.

Sheriff Whittington said, “There were around 100 people at that house the night when he was killed. Someone knows something and we need them to let us know.”

BPSO detectives are aggressively investigating the murder, and while they are seeking answers, so is Coleman’s mother, Carisa Coleman. She is pleading with anyone who knows what happened to contact detectives.

When you call CrimeStoppers, you can remain anonymous. But your information could help solve Coleman’s murder and give his mother some answers about his death.

Here are ways you can contact Bossier CrimeStoppers:

Call (318) 424-4100

Submit an online tip at http://www.bossiercrimestoppers.org/

Submit mobile app tip at P3 Tips (www.p3tips.com)

Remember, Bossier CrimeStoppers has previously paid up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

