BPSO warns community to beware of fraudulent text messages

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office are warning community members to beware of fraudulent text messages being sent throughout the parish.

BPSO says the Financial Crimes Task Force has received reports over the last two days of phishing attempts involving texts that appear to be from local financial institutions.

Some of the scam text messages appear to be from the recipients’ bank and may even include some of the numbers from their bank card account.

The fake text messages request that the cardholder call a phone number and then may ask for the PIN to the bank card or other personal information such as a social security number.

Detectives want to remind the public that a financial institution would never contact a customer and ask for that information. If you are unsure of whether a text message is fake, contact the bank directly, NOT through the number in a suspicious text.

Another type of scam text messages is disguised as delivery notifications from companies such as Amazon and FedEx but have bogus website links attached.

When clicked, some bogus links may automatically download malware, software that allows others access to your phone’s information, including personal data.

Other scam links may take you to a customer satisfaction survey promising a free gift for completing the survey. The catch is that the site asks for a credit card number in order to receive the free item and then makes unauthorized charges to your card.

If you are unsure of whether a text message is fake, contact the online store directly through their home page, NOT through a suspicious link.