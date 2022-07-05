BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning Bossier Parish residents about a pay-by-phone scam.

Dispatchers say they have received calls from residents who say they’ve received a call from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee. They believe the scammer is calling from the number 318-224-1645 and posing as Assistant Chief David Miller.

The scammer tells the person that there is an active warrant for their arrest for failing to appear in court and that they have until 5:30 p.m. to testify on an unspecified case. The sheriff’s office says in order to solve the problem quickly and not go to jail, the scammer asks for an unspecified amount of money over the phone.

A Bossier City resident has been reported as a victim of the scam.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that no one from the sheriff’s office will contact anyone for money over the phone. If anyone has become a victim of the scam they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418.