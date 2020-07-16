BPSO: Texas man faces charges, accused of fleeing traffic stop near Benton neighborhood

Patrol Deputy J.D. Hadden with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office checks on Danny L. Rawls, 50, of Lewisville, Texas, after his capture on a hot Thursday afternoon in the busy Palmetto Park Subdivision as they awaited Bossier Parish EMS crews. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing from Bossier Parish deputies during a traffic stop near a Benton neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Danny L. Rawls of Lewisville will be charged with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and other possible charges once he is released from Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for observation.

The traffic stop happened just before noon in the Palmetto Park subdivision. BPSO says Rawls fled from deputies and ran into the subdivision, prompting a search and alert for residents in the area to be on the lookout. Patrol deputies, K-9 team, and drone operators were joined by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force during the search.

Rawls was reportedly on the run for hours, and he was later captured by deputies when a couple in the neighborhood spotted him trying to climb the fence into their backyard.

Bossier deputies took Rawls into custody, and medics with Bossier Parish EMS provided medical aid to Rawls. Rawls will be taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking.

BPSO says it is not clear why Rawls decided to bail during the traffic stop in the middle of the afternoon on a hot sunny day in a busy subdivision; he did not appear to have any outstanding arrest warrants.

“However, what is clear is it’s best to comply with deputies during a traffic stop or any other situation,” the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a released statement Thursday.

“Otherwise, when you run from deputies in Bossier Parish, you will get caught.”

“Once again, I’m extremely proud of our deputies and the job they did in making this capture,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“This is another example of how a traffic stop can quickly turn into something much bigger. Thankfully, the residents of Palmetto Park can sleep soundly tonight because of the teamwork of our law enforcement professionals…and the help of a couple of youngsters who ‘saw something and said something’.”

