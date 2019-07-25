BREAKING: Hostage situation, officer-involved shooting currently happening in Vidalia

VIDALIA, La. — KTVE/KARD has learned of an officer-involved shooting that has turned into a hostage situation currently happening in Vidalia.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from both Louisiana and Mississippi are currently at the apartment complex across from the Walmart in Vidalia.

A Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was shot during a standoff with the suspect. The identity of the deputy and the severity of the deputy’s injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

