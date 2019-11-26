Livingston Parish man charged with 500 counts of child porn arrested by FBI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – A Livingston Parish man is being held on $50 million bond following his arrest on hundreds of child porn charges Tuesday morning in a joint investigation lead by the FBI.

Randy Miller Jr. of Denham Springs is charged with 500 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, according to online booking records.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms.

A source says that the FBI was outside of her home this morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they assisted with Miller’s arrest but the AG’s Office is handling the case.

The AG’s office released the following statement surrounding the arrest:

“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said General Landry. “So I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.