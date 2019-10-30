Shreveport police seek help finding armed bank robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify an individual believed responsible for the robbery of a business this morning.

Just after 9 a.m. today, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Jacobs Street.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a black male entered the business wearing a black mask, black jacket, dark pants, black shoes, and armed with a small caliber weapon. Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case secured photographs taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing those photographs to the public in hopes of getting the individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

