Breaking: SPD on scene of fatal shooting at local apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an afternoon fatal shooting in the Highland neighborhood.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oak Meadows Apartments in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim inside a bullet-ridden vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Oschner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have spent the afternoon investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses.

NBC6/FOX33 has been at the scene this afternoon and will bring details as they become available.

