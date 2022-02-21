WINTER PARK, Fla. (NBC) – A wedding reception turned deadly Saturday in Florida after police shot and killed one of the guests.

According to Winter Park Police, the 39-year-old man, identified by the family as Daniel Patrick Knight, was celebrating his niece’s wedding when he started to fight other guests.

The shooting at the Winter Park Library and Events Center remained under review Monday by state investigators, while Knight’s family say they want answers after he died in what they called an “unjustified shooting.”

Winter Park police say they responded to a call that a man was disturbing other guests.

One of the responding officers was knocked unconscious when he approached the suspect, and police say he physically attacked a second officer. As a crowd began to gather, shots were fired at the suspect.

Knight was taken to the hospital where he later died, while two police officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members say Knight’s only crime that night “was drinking and having a good time with his family.”