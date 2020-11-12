BRPD indicates not enough evidence to charge alleged attacker with hate crime

Crime

by: Michael Scheidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 54-year-old Shane McKinney was arrested on Wednesday, November 11 in connection with an alleged incident near the LSU Lakes.

The ensuing investigation has led the Baton Rouge Police Department to conclude that there “was not enough evidence to prove that this was a racially motivated incident.”

The local pediatric physician is facing one count of simple battery.

BRPD states that there have not been any other complaints about similar incidents involving the 54-year-old.

Mckinney’s bail was set at $10,000 and the local doctor was released from jail, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

