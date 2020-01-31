BSO seeks identity of repeat booze shoplifter

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifter who has stolen booze more than once from the same convenience store on Airline Drive.

According to BSO’s Facebook post, the shoplifter was seen on surveillance video from Circle-K at 5302 Airline Drive around 1:27 a.m. on Jan. 18.

The video shows a heavyset man bald man sticking two bottles of Vodka under his gray hoodie before leaving the store. The man is described to be six-foot tall, 250 pounds, in his late 30s or mid-40s, wearing blue jeans with multiple holes and dark-colored crocs.

According to BSO, he is driving a brown or silver four-door SUV.

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say he is the same suspect who stole multiple bottles of Jack Daniels at the Circle K back in August 2018, that case is still open.

If you have any information about the identity of his suspect contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.