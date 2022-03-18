NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An SUV gutted by fire was discovered to be a stolen vehicle missing since October.

On Wednesday, Natchitoches Parish deputies examined an abandoned vehicle on the Maurice Bynog Road in Gorum, La with special equipment. Despite the extensive fire damage detectives were able to run the VIN# through the National Crime Information Center and discovered the black 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen in Alexandria in October or November of last year.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say they recovered the engine and transmission that were stripped from the vehicle.

Deputies are looking for three people of interest in the case.

Rapides Parish deputies say the case is still under investigation. If anyone saw the Tahoe in January 2022 in the Gorum of Flatwoods area please contact Major Reginald Turner of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at (318)357-7830 or Detective Bobby Bell with the Rapides Sheriff’s Office at (318) 793-8166.