BUSTED: Three Texas men arrested in Shreveport for alleged ATM burglary

Darnell Mitchell, 30, Michael Patterson, 22, and Cadarrion Robinson, 26, all from Houston (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Texas men are behind bars for allegedly trying to rob an ATM in Shreveport Wednesday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Darnell Mitchell, 30, Michael Patterson, 22, and Cadarrion Robinson, 26, all from Houston were arrested for burglary.

Police say around 4 a.m. officers responded to a Shreveport Bank in the 3700 block of Youree Drive on reports of a burglary.

Bond for these men have not been set yet. The investigation is ongoing.