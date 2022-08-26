SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lockdown at Byrd High School was lifted Thursday night after a standoff and officer-involved shooting.

Shreveport police responded to a disturbance on King’s Hwy. near Creswell Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Twenty-four units responded to the scene where officers say a man with a machete was attempting to commit suicide by cop. Byrd High School was locked down while police tried to de-escalate the situation. The school was holding their Jamboree at the time.

Police say the man charged at the officers. They fired at him and struck him three times in the lower body.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers were hurt during the incident.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10:30 p.m., and students parked on campus were allowed to leave.