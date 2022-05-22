SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-Sunday-afternoon shooting in the Queensborough area of town that left a teenage girl wounded.

Just before 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting outside a convenience store in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been wounded during a gunfire exchange between two vehicles. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Heath with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said two cars pulled into the parking lot of the Stop and Shop at 4920 Jewella Ave. and opened fire on one another, and one vehicle drove north on Jewella, while the other drove west on Doris Avenue.

The SPD Violent Crimes Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.