Caddo authorities on the lookout for man wanted in toolbox burglary

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a toolbox burglary in north Caddo Parish.

The burglary happened on Monday, Sept. 28 in the 4900 block of Old Mooringsport Rd.

According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into a shed and allegedly stole a toolbox containing a variety of tools. He then rode away on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Det. Matt Purgurson at (318) 675-2170 or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

