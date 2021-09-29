Caddo coroner identifies baby killed Friday in Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A baby who was found dead early Friday morning after being thrown off of a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.
Shreveport police have identified the woman accused of throwing two of her children from the Cross Lake Bridge as 32-year-old Ureka Black.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 10-month-old Joshua Black of Shreveport was dead at the scene when he was found just before 11:00 a.m Friday morning. A five-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after also being thrown into the lake, and a third child was found nearby.
Ureka Black, the child’s mother, was extradited from Texas and booked into a Shreveport jail on Sunday. She is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
An autopsy has been done and his death is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
