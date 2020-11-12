Caddo coroner identifies body found in N. Shreveport apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man whose body was found inside of an apartment in north Shreveport Thursday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 29-year-old Derrick Patterson was found dead by a family member inside of his home in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive at 8:20 a.m.

Shreveport police say Patterson had not been shot but had suffered trauma to his upper body. They also believe Patterson had been dead for several hours and that his death may have resulted from an incident that happened overnight.

Positive scientific identification through fingerprint comparison is pending through the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate Patterson’s death.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.