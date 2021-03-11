Caddo Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting that left a man critically injured by gunfire Wednesday evening in the Allendale neighborhood. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was fatally shot Wednesday in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Kelvin Braziel, 23, of Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, shortly before 6 p.m. officers found Braziel, who had been shot multiple times in the upper body, in the 1800 block of Hamilton St. Braziel was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and collecting evidence investigators learned that Braziel was shot while sitting in a vacant lot.

SPD detectives said there is no more information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.