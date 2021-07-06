Caddo coroner identifies man fatally shot in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Dan Cooksey, of Shreveport, was shot around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1600 block of Garden St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Cooksey was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating the shooting.