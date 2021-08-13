Caddo coroner identifies man fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was shot and killed in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Thursday has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man 23-year-old Javoris K. Debouse, of Shreveport.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Debouse and two other people were shot several times in the 600 block of West 64th St. near Caddo Middle Career and Technology. Debouse was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from injuries.

Debouse was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was authorized.

The two other people were also taken to Oschner LSU Health for treatment. One of them is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, students who were inside the school at the time were in lockdown until Shreveport Police were able to clear the scene.

SPD is investigating the shooting.