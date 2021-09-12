Caddo coroner identifies man killed in Saturday officer-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting late Saturday night at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. (KTAL/KMSS Staff photo)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was shot and killed in a Saturday evening officer-involved shooting in Cedar Grove has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 30-year-old Desmond D. Lewis of Shreveport, was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 70th Street near Linwood Charter School, and at 7:52 p.m. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy has been authorized.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting, and have released no further information.