Caddo coroner identifies man shot and killed by brother after dispute over money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was fatally shot by his brother following a dispute over money in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Cedric Fuller, of the 4200 block of Baxter St. in Shreveport.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Fuller was allegedly shot multiple times by his brother while they were arguing about money outside of his home. Fuller was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fuller was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was ordered.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting.