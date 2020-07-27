Caddo coroner identifies teen fatally shot Saturday in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tredarious Shivers, 17, of Shreveport, was found wounded in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue Saturday evening.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to the coroner’s office, the shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.