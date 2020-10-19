Caddo coroner identifies victim in Cedar Grove homicide

Numbered shell casings (white markers in street) left from Oct. 18, 2020, drive-by shooting on West 74th Street and Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport. (Photo by Tony Neal, NBC6/FOX33)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the coroner’s office, 36-year-old Michael DeAngelo Wilson, of Shreveport, was shot just after 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of West 74th Street.

Although Wilson was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, he died an hour-and-a-half later.

A little girl, who was sleeping inside her home, also was injured when at least one of the multiple bullets fired by the suspects went into her home. She was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

Wilson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner.

Police continue to investigate the shootings and ask that anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

