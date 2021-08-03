Caddo coroner identifies victim in fatal W. Shreveport shooting

SPD is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting at the Residences of SpringRidge apartment homes. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the victim in Shreveport’s latest homicide.

Calveon Raphiel, 21, was shot just around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the SpringRidge apartment complex at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Dean Road. He was taken to Willis-Knighton South where died just before 7 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was authorized.

A second man also wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

As of late Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made, but police say they believe there were multiple shooters and they do have people of interest. Police do not think that anyone involved in the shooting lives in the apartment complex.