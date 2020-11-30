Caddo coroner identifies victim in Saturday morning homicide

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man that was shot and killed early Saturday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, 20-year-old Khalid Waleed Kaid Alkhawlani was shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Hearne and Hollywood Avenues just before 3 a.m.

Alkhawlani was taken Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died at 3:17 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Alkhawlani was identified through fingerprint by Shreveport police and an autopsy has been authorized.