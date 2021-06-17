Caddo Coroner: Woman shot earlier this month in Shreveport has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was shot earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the coroner’s office identified the victim as 18-year-old Za’Niyahia Theus.

Theus was shot in the head back on June 1 in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Dr. She passed away shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the neurological intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.