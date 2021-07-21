Caddo coroner IDs man fatally shot at gas station in N. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and mortally wounded at a gas station in north Shreveport Wednesday morning.

Patrick Goines, 32, was shot several times just before 10:50 a.m. at a convenience store at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue, according to the coroner’s office.

Goines was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died after officers found him critically injured.

The Caddo Coroner says Goines was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was authorized.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.