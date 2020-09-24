Caddo Coroner: Missing Shreveport man found dead in Caddo Heights, killed by gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who went missing earlier this week was found dead with a gunshot wound outside of a home in the Caddo Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Joshua Roshell was found dead with a gunshot wound outside of a vacant home in the 1800 block of Doris Street just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Roshell was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, and he was last seen leaving his home Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane.

The coroner’s office says Roshell was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was scheduled through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.