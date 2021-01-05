Caddo coroner releases name of 2nd victim killed in shootout on Jewella Ave.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and mortally wounded during a shootout between two groups of men in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 20-year-old Zacorion A. Hinton was struck by gunfire during a shootout that happened on Sunday, Jan. 3 in front of a business in the 6900 block of Jewella Avenue around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The Shreveport Police Department says a total of five people were injured in the melee. Jamarvioun R. Oliver was another victim who was found dead by police officers in the 2800 block of Randolph Street.

Hinton was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by Shreveport police, and the coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.