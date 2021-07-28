Caddo coroner releases name of alleged trespasser killed in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot dead following a trespassing incident in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Darnell D. Smith, 33, was shot to death around 1:30 a.m. after police say he was caught trespassing outside the home of an elderly couple in the 3300 block of West Caperton Street.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the elderly couple heard noises in their yard, and when the elderly man went to check out the noise, he found Smith trespassing. The elderly man confronted Smith, who allegedly charged at him. That is when the elderly man shot Smith.

Smith was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was authorized. The shooting is still under investigation.