Caddo coroner releases name of man fatally shot during argument in Cherokee Park

SPD is investigating after one person was fatally shot after an argument in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally gunned down following an argument in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 27-year-old Daniel C. Brown was shot and killed around 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Navajo Trail.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department say Brown and another man were arguing when Brown was fatally shot in the back. The gunman fled the scene before police arrived at the scene.

SPD has made no arrests in this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.