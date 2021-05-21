Caddo coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

Zyon Adams, 22, was fatally shot around 10:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street on Tuesday, May 18.

Adams and a 25-year-old woman were both taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where Adams died to from his injuries just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was authorized. The fatal shooting is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.