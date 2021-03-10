Caddo coroner releases name of man fatally shot outside of his home in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was found mortally wounded by gunfire outside of his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 57-year-old Robert Jerome Lemmon died after being shot numerous times inside of his car.

The Shreveport Police Department says officers received a call Tuesday, March 9 around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of East Wichita Street. When police arrived, they found Lemmon in a car outside of his home with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Lemmon was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal shooting is still under investigation by Shreveport police. The coroner’s office says an autopsy was ordered.