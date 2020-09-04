Caddo coroner releases name of man found dead in backyard of Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire and found dead in the backyard of a home in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 41-year-old Vandrick D. Williams was found shot several times just before 6 a.m. in the back yard of a home in the 3400 block of Clarke Boulevard.

Williams, who was dead at the scene, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. His body was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsy.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

