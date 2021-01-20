Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in drive-by shooting on Line Avenue

Shreveport police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured by gunfire in the 2800 block of Line Avenue. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire during a drive-by shooting involving two cars in Shreveport Wednesday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Taylor Bowers and another man were shot multiple times just after 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Line Avenue and Robinson Place.

Bowers died at the scene from his injuries, and the other victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Bowers was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been authorized.