Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in Oak Meadows Apartments shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Travarrius Adams was shot multiple times while he was sitting in the parking lot at the Oak Meadows Apartment complex in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard. Adams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died from his injuries. An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner.

Shreveport police say the shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Adams on the passenger side of a bullet-ridden car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two vehicles were confiscated by authorities during an investigation.

Adams was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by Shreveport Police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

