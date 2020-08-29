Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in shooting at Woodlawn Terrance Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire during a shooting at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 29-year-old Michael Coleman was shot just before 9:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Terrance Apartments in the 700 block of W. 68th Street on Wednesday, August 26. Coleman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died at 10:11 p.m. from his injuries.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner. The shooting is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

