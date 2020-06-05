Caddo coroner releases name of Shreveport man fatally stabbed in Cedar Grove

See Something, Say Something: Crime Stoppers increases maximum rewards for crime tips to $2,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Shreveport man who was fatally stabbed by a Sibley woman in the Cedar Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 20-year-old Jasper C. Martin III was killed in the stabbing that happened just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue. Martin was found in a ditch by Shreveport police, and he was reportedly suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Jennifer Ford, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Martin.

The Shreveport Police Department says investigators learned that there was an argument between Ford and another woman at the home, and a small child was present. Martin, who was the child’s father, was called to the home to take the child and remove them from the scene. However, once Martin arrived, an argument sparked between him and Ford. During the argument, Ford armed herself with knives and began attacking the victim, mortally wounded him.

Jasper Martin, whose identity was confirmed through fingerprint comparison, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died. The coroner’s office says an autopsy was scheduled to be performed there.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Shreveport police.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.