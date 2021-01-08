Caddo coroner releases name of teenager killed in shooting on I-220 in W. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teenage boy who was mortally wounded by gunfire during a shooting on Interstate 220 in west Shreveport early Friday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 16-year-old Tyikorion Johns was sitting in the back seat of a car at the Jefferson Paige Road and I-220 exit when shots were suddenly fired at the vehicle.

Shreveport police say they were called to Willis Knighton North on Greenwood Road just after 3 a.m., where the victims showed up after the shooting. By the time SPD arrived, Johns was already pronounced dead after suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. The other victim had been grazed in the lower body but is expected to recover.

An autopsy was ordered for Johns. The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.