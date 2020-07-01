Caddo coroner releases name of victim in Gideon Street fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally shot at his home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday night.

Related Content One man dead in Gideon Street shooting, SPD investigating Video

According to the coroner’s office, Shreveport Police officers found 20-year-old Jeshua King with a gunshot wound to the back when they arrived at his home in the 7800 block of Gideon Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. King was positively identified by Shreveport Police through fingerprint comparison. The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.