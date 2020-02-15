Caddo Parish coroner releases name of victim in Wallace Avenue drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot several times during a drive-by shooting in west Cedar Grove Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 19-year-old Niko Jackson was found by Shreveport police in the intersection of Melrose Street and Wallace Avenue with several gunshot wounds in his upper chest area. He was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Police say a car pulled up next to Jackson and someone inside of the vehicle began to fire at the victim.

The coroner’s office says Jackson was identified through fingerprint comparison and he was scheduled for an autopsy at Ochsner.

