Caddo coroner releases name of victim killed in shooting on Lindholm Street

SPD are on the scene of a shooting in the 3000 block of Lindholm Street where a man was shot four times on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire during a shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood last week.

According to the coroner’s office, 23-year-old Nicholas Toms was shot just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of Lindholm Street.

When the Shreveport Police Department arrived at the scene, they learned that two men showed up at a home to either purchase or sell guns. Shots were later fired and the two men fled the scene.

Police say Toms was shot four times and he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with expectations of surviving from his injuries. Toms was hospitalized for several days before dying from his injuries on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Toms was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was authorized. The shooting remains under investigation by Shreveport police.