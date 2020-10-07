Caddo coroner releases names of 3 Shreveport men killed during shooting on Garden Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of three men who were found dead in front of a home in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The bodies of 58-year-old Rodney Bryant, 55-year-old David Savore, and 54-year-old Carl Pratt were found by Shreveport police shortly before 12:30 a.m. outside of an abandoned home in the 1500 block of Garden Street Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Shreveport Police Department says officers were called to the scene about shots being fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found Bryant, Savore, and Pratt with multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office says the victims identified by Shreveport Police through fingerprint comparison. Autopsies were authorized through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

