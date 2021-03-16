Caddo coroner releases names of men killed in shootout on Clanton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of two men who were fatally wounded following a shootout in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood last weekend.

Chad Errol Hill Jr., 22, of Shreveport, and Quindovius Tramell Key, 18, of Minden, were mortally wounded by gunfire following a shooting in the 1400 block of Clanton Street.

Shreveport police say officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5:00 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, they found Hill and Key suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body at separate locations in the same block.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr. Key died at 5:39 p.m. in the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Both men were positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The coroner’s office says autopsies were ordered as well. The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.