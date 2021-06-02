Caddo Coroner: Shreveport has 40 homicides since beginning of 2021

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There have been 40 homicides in the City of Shreveport since the beginning of 2021, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Of the 40 deaths, two were white men, three were black women, one was an Asian woman, and the rest were black men.

The coroner’s office says all victims died from gunshot wounds. The youngest was five years of age, the oldest 57. The average age is 28.5.

A crime report for the City of Shreveport was released two months ago in April and it showed a 150% increase in homicides from April 2020, but still lower than the March comparisons with 2020. Also, there were twice as many forceable rape crimes in April 2021 compared to April 2020.

“We pray for the repose of their souls and hope for solace for their families, loved ones, and friends,” the coroner’s office said in a released statement Wednesday.