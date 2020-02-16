Caddo coroner’s office identifies Queensborough fatal shooting victim

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man found shot on a street in Queensborough Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Shamarcus Diamond Smith, 28, of Shreveport, was found deceased in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The slaying remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories