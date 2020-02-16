Caddo coroner’s office identifies Queensborough fatal shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man found shot on a street in Queensborough Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Shamarcus Diamond Smith, 28, of Shreveport, was found deceased in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The slaying remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

