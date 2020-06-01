Caddo coroner’s office identifies second victim in Mooretown fatal shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot early Sunday morning just after 12:30 a.m. has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Dwain Weathers, 35, of Shreveport, was shot in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive, just east of Shreveport Regional Airport.

According to Shreveport Police, he first was taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road.

They say he later was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries at 10:58 a.m.

An autopsy has been authorized at Ochsner.

The shootings remain under investigation by Shreveport Police.